Lady Gaga gushes over 'weirdo' Adam Driver in a sweet birthday tribute

It appears Lady Gaga and Adam Driver have created a strong bond while filming Ridley Scott's drama 'House of Gucci'.



In honour of Adam's 38th birthday, Gaga penned a heartfelt tribute for her co-star by calling him a 'weirdo' like her.

Sharing a still from the upcoming movie, the 'Star is Born' actress wrote, "Me and my buddy Adam Driver. Happy Birthday to someone I feel so proud to know.''

"This is us behind the scenes filming 'House of Gucci. I hope you have the best day, I'm the lucky actress who got to learn from you and lead with you every day," the 35-year-old singer gushed.



She concluded the post by writing, ''Shoutout to all your fans! I know why they adore you, it's cuz you're the best! (and you're a weirdo like me )."

A still from the movie shows Driver’s character Maurizio Gucci dressed in a suit with a bowtie and glasses, holding the hands of Gaga’s character Patrizia Reggiani, as they two gazed intensely into each other’s eyes.



Based on the book 'The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed' by Sara Gay Forden, the story depicts the events that lead Patrizia Reggiani to hire a hitman to shoot and kill, her then ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver).

Directed by Ridley Scott and screenplay by Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna, along with Driver and Gaga, the film rounds has stars like Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, and the legendary Al Pacino.