Lady Gaga stuns at House of Gucci LA premiere in sequin gown & bixie haircut

Lady Gaga continues to sizzle with her stunning looks.



Gaga arrived at the star-studded 'House Of Gucci' premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday night and yet gave another phenomenal look.



The 35-year-old singer walked the red carpet in a dazzling strapless gown doused in sequins by Valentino. This time, she did a small experiment with her hair and rocked the night with a bixie haircut and feathery bangs.

Gaga sported black and brown eyeshadows in the shape of a dramatic wing and accessorized her look with a diamonds necklace and earrings.



“For this, in particular, I wanted to wear Italian designers. My family is Italian, and I wanted to celebrate all the Italian designers that I love, and there’s so many more so I had to make some choices, but thank you to Valentino for this beautiful dress,” the singer told Entertainment Tonight.

The film, directed by Ridley Scott and based on Sara Gay Forden’s 2001 book,'The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed', was co-written by Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna.