You made me cry! Britney Spears gushes over Lady Gaga's kind words for her

After slamming singer Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears thanked Lady Gaga for speaking about her abusive conservatorship openly.



A few days after the 39-year-old singer’s 13-years long conservatorship ended, Gaga shared some good words for Britney during the 'House of Gucci' premiere red carpet.



Britney shared a video on her Instagram stories in which the 'Star Is Born' actress said, ''The way that she was treated in this business was really wrong. And the way that women are treated in the music industry is something that I wish would change.''

Gaga concluded by saying that Britney would ''forever be an inspiration to women.''

Lady Gaga stuns at House of Gucci LA premiere in sequin gown & bixie haircut



Sharing how touched she was by Gaga words, Britney wrote, ''Thank you @ladygaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind,' she wrote. 'You made me cry!!! I love you!!!''



Responding to Britney's post, Gaga shared her own response on her Insta stories later on Friday night.



Sharing a makeup free selfie, the singer wrote, ''Love you @britneyspears. Live your best life,' she wrote.The Rain On Me singer said that she 'prayed for the legal system' to treat the Toxic singer 'like a person.'

This is how Britney Spears celebrated freedom from conservatorship



Gaga also praised Britney for changing 'the course for women in this industry forever. You stood up for yourself and were so brave,'' she concluded.

After staying 13 years under a conservatorship led by her father Jamie Spears, the pop star is finally free. On November 12, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ended the conservatorship, "Effective today, the conservatorship of the person and the estate of BritneyJean Spears is hereby terminated," the judge said after a 30-minute hearing.