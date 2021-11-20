Britney Spears calls out Christina Aguilera for avoiding her conservative questions

Briney Spears is calling out singer Christina Aguilera.



Spears, who is finally free now recently criticized Aguilera for not speaking and choose to remain silence on her controversial conservatorship.



On Friday, Spears slammed Aguilera in an Instagram story. Sharing a video of the singer from Latin Grammy Award, in which the 'Genie in a Bottle' singer declined questions from reporters about the end of Spears' conservatorship.

Declining the question, the singer’s rep, who was present on the carpet with her, cut off the reporter and said, “No, I’m sorry, we’re not doing that tonight, thank you though, bye!”



Responding to it Aguilera said, “I can’t,” before adding, “but I’m happy for her!”

Britney Spears calls out Christina Aguilera for walking away from a question about her conservatorship ending.

Sharing a video, Britney wrote, "I love and adore everyone who supported me... but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!! 13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about??? I'm the one who went through it!!!!" Spears captioned a clip of Aguilera on her Instagram story: "All the supporters who spoke up supported me thank you... Yes I do matter!!!!!"

Spears and Aguilera have led parallel careers since they were cast in 'The All-New Mickey Mouse Club' in 1993. Britney and Christina found fame around a similar time, with Spears' '...Baby One More Time' in 1998 and Aguilera's 'Genie In A Bottle' in 1999.

After staying 13 years under a conservatorship led by her father Jamie Spears, the pop star is finally free. On November 12, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ended the conservatorship, "Effective today, the conservatorship of the person and the estate of Britney Jean Spears is hereby terminated," the judge said after a 30-minute hearing.