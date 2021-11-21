Drake, Kanye West to perform for the release of a convicted felon

The feud is finally over!



Kanye West and Drake are coming together for a benefit concert. The rappers will together co-headline the 'Free Larry Hoover' benefit concert on December 9 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Keeping everything aside, the rappers get reunited at a Dave Chappelle comedy show and hang out at the former 'Degrassi' star's Toronto mansion.



Kanye and Drake both took to Instagram respectively to announce their 'Free Larry Hoover' benefit concert.

West shared a picture of Larry Hoover on Instagram on Saturday with the caption, 'God’s Plan.' referencing Drake’s 2018 hit, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Meanwhile, Drake shared the same picture on his Instagram stories.



According to the L.A. Coliseum’s website, the “historic” benefit concert is being held to “raise awareness and support for Larry Hoover and the cause of prison and sentencing reform.”

In a statement, Ye said, ''I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride aside and come together.''



The benefit concert will also mark Drake's return to the stage after performing at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival where a crowd compression resulted in the tragic deaths of 10 people and injured hundreds of others.