AMAs: Megan Thee Stallion pulls out owing to 'unexpected personal matter'

If you have been waiting to watch Megan Thee Stallion perform at the AMAs, then we have bad news for you. The musical star will not be performing at this weekend's grand event, reports confirm.



The rapper has dropped out of the show, in which she was slated to perform with K-Pop band BTS and perform their smash hit collaboration 'Butter' on Sunday.

Also read: SNL: 'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu jokes about his 2014 tweet asking Marvel for an Asian superhero



On Twitter, this Saturday, Megan announced that an "unexpected personal matter" had compelled her to pull out of the event at the last minute.



"Hotties I was so excited to go to the@AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend. I'm so sad! I really can't wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!" the rapper wrote.



"We will miss you, @theestallion!" AMAs' official Twitter account replied.

Megan and BTS' 'Butter' is nominated for the Favorite Pop Song award. BTS, however, is still performing at the ceremony and will also team up with Coldplay for a live rendition of 'My Universe'.

Also read: Camila Cabello steps out for some quality time after break-up with Shawn Mendes



Other big names to perform are Olivia Rodrigo, who has a total of seven nominations this year, Mickey Guyton, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean, among others.



Megan is nominated for three AMAs: Favorite Female Artist (Hip-Hop) being the highest honour she's looking at this year. BTS is up for Artist of the Year.



The main event will be hosted by Cardi B.



Also read: BTS boys and Lizzo enjoys Harry Styles concert together, internet goes wild