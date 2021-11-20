Camila Cabello steps out for some quality time after break-up with Shawn Mendes

Celebrity couple, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, recently decided to part ways after over two years of dating.



On Wednesday, both the singers took to their respective Instagram Stories to share the sad news of their break-up.

"We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward," they both wrote.



The singer-actress was photographed horseback riding with friends in Los Angeles on Wednesday itself, seemingly enjoying her personal time with her loved ones.

For her day out with friends, Cabello was seen dressed in a pair of high-waisted jeans, an Elvis Presley tank top and a flannel on top.



Cabello and Mendes crossed paths for the first time back in 2014 while she was still a member of the band Fifth Harmony. At the time, the former couple was opening for Austin Mahone. Mendes has said in interviews that he was in love with Cabello since the first time they met and revealed that all his songs were about her.

News of their break up has come as a shock to many as the 'Señorita' singers were seen being touchy-feely on a beach in Miami just recently.