Scarlett Johansson is working on 'top secret' Marvel project after feud over 'Black Widow'

Scarlett Johansson took home the American Cinematheque Award at the Beverly Hilton earlier this week. The award honours artists in Hollywood who are devoted to their craft and have made significant contribution to motion pictures.



At the event, the actress spoke to a leading news website about her upcoming MCU project and the lawsuit with Disney over 'Black Widow' digital release.

Talking about the lawsuit and all the statements that were fired from both the sides, Johansson said, "I feel mostly very fortunate that nobody will have to go through what I went through and that it’s made, I think, a positive impact in the industry and hopefully for artists and creatives’ lives and livelihood.” She went on to add that she was hopeful that fighting for the proper compensation would allow for a wider conversation about the talent's deal within the streaming war; hoping that her suit would have a long-lasting impact, saying, “It’s an evolving time where there’s this huge sea change happening, and as my daughter [Rose] told me the other day, you can’t make an omelet without breaking some eggs."

While the settlement details are not out yet, it must have ended on a good note as Johansson will continue working with Disney and is collaborating with the studio on 'The Tower of Terror'.

Johansson is self-admittedly "already in the thick of it" on 'Terror' and is involved with other Disney projects, including a top-secret MCU work that she will produce.



Marvel President Kevin Feige, who was there to honour the actress, said that they have collaborated on "another non-Black Widow-related top-secret Marvel Studio project."

