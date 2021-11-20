Ranbir Kapoor starrer crime-drama 'Animal' to release on this date

Ranbir Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer film 'Animal' has a new release date now. The crime drama will hit the big screen on August 11, 2023.



Helmed by 'Kabir Singh' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie will also star Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The project is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar`s T-Series.

Shocking age gap! Akshay Kumar's heroines are getting younger with each of his films



Sharing the release date of 'Animal' on social media, producer Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series wrote, “Bhushan Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor & Sandeep Reddy Vanga's crime drama film, ANIMAL to hit theatres worldwide on 11th August 2023 (sic).”

Taking to her Instagram stories, Parineeti also shared the new announcement. She shared the video and captioned it, “11 August, 2023,” with a firecracker emoji and tagged Anil Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Bobby Deol in the post.

As trouble mounts for Vir Das, entertainment industry distances itself from his '2 India' monologue



More details about the film have not been disclosed yet.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi movie, 'Brahmastra' opposite girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. Parineeti, on the other hand, has the film 'Uunchai' with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta.