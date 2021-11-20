Jared Leto wants Warner Bros. to release the ‘Suicide Squad’ David Ayer cut

After Zack Snyder's version of 'Justice League' finally made it to big screens, it looks like there's another version in the pipeline for Warner Bros.



Jared Leto, who is busy promoting his upcoming movie 'House of Gucci', recently revealed that he wants David Ayer’s cut of 'Suicide Squad' to be released.



''Absolutely! Why not?'' the actor told Variety‘s Marc Malkin during the premier. ''Why wouldn’t they? I mean, that’s what streaming’s for, right?,'' he added.

Ayer also responded to Leto on Twitter and wrote, “Exactly what streaming is for. If you own IP and you have a mandate to monetize it from your shareholders that’s exactly what you do,”.



Leto played the Joker in the 2016 film and the vision of Ayer features more of Joker, including his fight in the subway and Joker’s relationship with Harley Quinn.



Ayer first confirmed the existence of his cut of the film in a statement in July. "I put my life into Suicide Squad," Ayer recently wrote in an open letter.

He added. "I made something amazing. My cut is intricate and emotional journey with some bad people who are shit on and discarded (a theme that resonates in my soul). The studio cut is not my movie. Read that again. And my cut is not the 10-week director's cut – it's a fully mature edit by Lee Smith standing on the incredible work by John Gilroy. It's all Steven Price's brilliant score, with not a single radio song in the whole thing. It has traditional character arcs, amazing performances, a solid third-act resolution. A handful of people have seen it."