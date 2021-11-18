20 years of Harry Potter! A look at the cast members & where they are now

Emma Watson (Hermione Granger)

The Harry Potter girl Emma Watson who become a Hollywood sweetheart got her biggest breakthrough at age of 11. As a child, she rose to stardom after landing her first professional acting role as Hermione Granger in the 'Harry Potter' film series.

Her performance was praised by critics calling her "admirable", "stole the show". Watson was nominated for five awards for her performance in Philosopher's Stone.

Other projects: Apart from the famous Harry Potter series, Emma has starred in plenty of successful movies. In 2007, she first time starred in a non-Potter film, 'Ballet Shoes'. Over the years, she gave some noteworthy performances from Belle in 'Beauty And The Beast ' to playing Nicki Moore in 'The Bling Ring'. Watson gave another notable role in 2019 when she starred in the coming-of-age period drama 'Little Women' (the movie was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture).

Net worth: Watson has been ranked among the world's highest-paid actresses by Forbes and Vanity Fair, and was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2015. Her net worth is estimated to be roughly $80 million as of 2021.

(Photograph:Twitter)