20 years of Harry Potter! A look at the cast members & where they are now

The first 'Harry Potter' movie turned 20! Marking the special occasion, HBO Max has announced an anniversary special where the original cast from all eight films of the franchise will be coming together to recount their journey.
The franchise’s first film ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ which premiered 20 years ago, gave us some brilliant talent; from Daniel Radcliffe to Emma Watson. On the special month, here's a look at the cast members of the most iconic film series and what are they doing now.