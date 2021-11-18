20 years of Harry Potter! A look at the cast members & where they are now

The first 'Harry Potter' movie turned 20! Marking the special occasion, HBO Max has announced an anniversary special where the original cast from all eight films of the franchise will be coming together to recount their journey. 

The franchise’s first film ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ which premiered 20 years ago, gave us some brilliant talent; from Daniel Radcliffe to Emma Watson. On the special month, here's a look at the cast members of the most iconic film series and what are they doing now. 

 

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter)

He needs no introduction. Daniel Radcliffe, now 32, was an 11-year-old child when he started playing the character of Harry Potter in 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' and later played the titular role in seven sequels, culminating with 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2' (2011). Daniel earned $1 million for his first 'Harry Potter' movie and $15 million for his last. 

Other movies: After the series ended, Daniel starred in the horror film 'The Woman in Black' (2012), 'Kill Your Darlings' (2013), 'Victor Frankenstein' (2015), 'Now You See Me 2' (2016), and many others.

Net worth:  Radcliffe, became one of the highest-paid actors in the world during the filming of the Potter films, earned worldwide fame, popularity, and critical acclaim for his role.  As of 2021, his net worth is approximately $110 million. 

 

Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley)

Rupert Grint played Ron Weasley, Harry Potter's best friend at Hogwarts. 'Sorcerer's Stone' was Grint's first acting credit, before the 2001 movie, he acted only in school plays and at his local theatre group.

Other projects: While appearing in the series, the English actor began to work outside of the Harry Potter franchise, playing a co-leading role in 'Thunderpants',  'Driving Lessons', 'Cherrybomb'.  He went on to appear in films including 'Into the White' (2012), 'Charlie Countryman' (2013), 'CBGB'(2013), 'Sevant' (2019) and others. 

Net worth: As of 2021, Grint possesses an estimated net worth of over $55 million. The primary source of this wealth is by appearing in a number of films and television shows in his career. 

 

Emma Watson (Hermione Granger)

The Harry Potter girl Emma Watson who become a Hollywood sweetheart got her biggest breakthrough at age of 11.  As a child, she rose to stardom after landing her first professional acting role as Hermione Granger in the 'Harry Potter' film series. 

Her performance was praised by critics calling her "admirable", "stole the show". Watson was nominated for five awards for her performance in Philosopher's Stone.

Other projects: Apart from the famous Harry Potter series, Emma has starred in plenty of successful movies. In 2007, she first time starred in a non-Potter film, 'Ballet Shoes'. Over the years, she gave some noteworthy performances from Belle in 'Beauty And The Beast ' to playing Nicki Moore in 'The Bling Ring'. Watson gave another notable role in 2019 when she starred in the coming-of-age period drama 'Little Women' (the movie was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture). 

Net worth: Watson has been ranked among the world's highest-paid actresses by Forbes and Vanity Fair, and was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2015. Her net worth is estimated to be roughly $80 million as of 2021.

Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy)

Draco Malfoy was Harry’s most obvious and direct rival at Hogwarts. Tom Felton originally rose to fame as the villainous Malfoy in the 'Harry Potter' series. He began appearing in commercials and made his screen debut in the role of Peagreen Clock in 'The Borrowers' (1997). He portrayed Louis T. Leonowens in 'Anna and the King' (1999) before being cast in the Potter series. 

Other projects: After 'Harry Potter' wrapped, Felton appeared in the sci-fi film 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes' , 'Rough', 'The Apparition', 'The Flash,  'A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting' and others.

Net worth: From the wizard franchise and other prominent roles in his career, Felton has a net worth of $20 million.

Maggie Smith (Minerva McGonagall)

With an extensive career on screen and stage, beginning in the mid-1950s, Maggie Smith has appeared in over 60 films and 70 plays. Smith played Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter film series, starting from the year 2001 to 2011.

Other projects:  The recipient of several accolades, including two Academy Awards, a Tony Award and four Primetime Emmy Awards, Smitt starred in a number of movies. 

Her other films include 'Love and Pain and the Whole Damn Thing' (1973), 'Murder By Death' (1976), 'Death on the Nile' (1978), 'Clash of the Titans' (1981), 'Evil Under the Sun' (1982), 'Hook' (1991) and recently she is part of other critically acclaimed series 'The Downton Abbey'.

Net worth: Maggie Smith, who is 86 now, has total assets of around $15 million – $20 million.

Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid)

Hagrid, the most loving character of the 'Harry Potter' series. Robbie Coltrane, one of Britain's most popular comedians gained worldwide recognition as Rubeus Hagrid, a half-giant and half-human who is the gamekeeper and Keeper of Keys, in the 'Harry Potter' film series (2001–2011). 

Other projects: Apart from 'Harry Potter', Coltrane is known for playing Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky in the James Bond films 'GoldenEye' (1995) and 'The World Is Not Enough' (1999). His plethora of acting roles include, 'Ocean's Twelve' (2004), 'The Brothers Bloom' (2008), 'Great Expectations', Cracker (1993–2006). 

Net worth: Coltrane, who was appointed as Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2006 New Year Honours by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to drama, has a net worth of $4 million dollars, thanks to his excellent acting career. 

Special mention

Alan Rickman, who played Severus Snape and Richard Harris, who played Albus Dumbledore in the first movie of the Harry Potter series. Both the outstanding actors have passed away but still has a special place in our hearts.

Alan, who passed away in 2016 at the age of 69, had a huge career outside of the Harry Potter film series. He starred in well-known films like 'Die Hard', 'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, 'Love Actually', 'Eye in the Sky' and many others. His final film was a voice role in 'Alice Through the Looking Glass' as Absolem.  

Late Richard Harris, was part of the series in the first two Harry Potter films, that is, 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' and 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets'. 

