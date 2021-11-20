Batwoman 3: First look of Nicole Kang as Poison Ivy revealed!

Javicia Leslie's 'Batwoman' will have a classic supervillain coming into the picture, Poison Ivy. It's Nicole Kang's Dr. Mary Hamilton will be transforming jherself into 'poisonous' Ivy in next week's big reveal, reports claim.

Kang spoke of her makeover to a leading news website, saying, "I’m so excited to bring you Poison Ivy. She's here... finally! That’s a sentence I never thought I’d say. Wow. In our story, I am most proud that Poison Ivy is an Asian villain whose danger does not stem from her foreignness or her mystique. Instead, we discover her personal motivations alongside those of the OG Poison Ivy’s and see them intertwine in an organic and powerful way. I am so humbled to be a Korean girl in line behind THE Uma Thurman to play the next live action Poison Ivy (what?!). Hopefully the future holds space for others like me and beyond to portray one hell of a character. For everything you’ve let me feel, scream, and become through you, Poison Ivy— thank you."

And this transformation has been long coming, says 'Batwoman' executive producer Caroline Dries, "As we've watched the fallout of Batman's Rogues' weapons this season, we wanted to make a few of these 'trophies' personal to our Bat Team, and Mary felt like the ideal character to go through a major 'photosynthesis.’ The fun part of making each villain's powers transferable is that we get to do our own spin on the character -- this one through the lens of what Mary would create: something heightened, playful, fashion-forward, and sexy. It was so exciting to work alongside Nicole as we picked hair color, eye color and, of course, the clothing itself. But it wasn't until Nicole showed up on set and absolutely killed her performance that the character of Poison Ivy Mary was complete."



Kang has been playing the role of Mary Hamilton since 'Batwoman' premiered back in 2019.

