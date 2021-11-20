Kim Seon Ho un-cancels himself after abortion controversy, back doing ads and movies

Kim Seon Ho is returning to his normal life after he found himself embroiled in controversy related to his former partner's pregnancy.



The star was dropped from advertisements and upcoming shows with brands like Domino’s Pizza Korea, Canon Korea and Food Bucket pulling down his advertisements, when the controversy erupted.

On the other hand, brands like Miima, Canon Korea and e-commerce platform 11Street have all restored his advertisements following positive stories about him in the press.



Seon Ho’s social media has also seen a surge in followers, with Instagram following going up from 7.3 million to 7.9 million. He received two reputation polls at 2021 Asia Artist Awards.



He was compelled to drop out of two major movies: 'Dog Days' and '2 O’Clock Data', he is still the lead of 'Sad Tropics', reports claim. Reportedly, a petition was out in favour of his return to '2 Days & 1 Night'. Chief producer Lee Hwan-sun responded in an announcement, "We would like to clarify that both sides held a negotiation process with each other before making that announcement."

Allegations of Kim Seon Ho being emotionally abusive to his ex-girlfriend came out in the open after an unidentified netizen wrote a prolonged post where the former partner talked about how he compelled her to get an abortion.



The post went viral and Seon-Ho and his company released an apology statement. However, the damage was instant as Seon-Ho was dropped from advertisements, and two movies.



Korean outlet Dispatch did an investigation on the controversial put up. The outlet confirmed that the girl said their relationship had to be a secret, but the couple was spotted at a restaurant.

Messages between her and Seon Ho also revealed that she ‘apologised’ for lying about her whereabouts on one event. Messages were also shared by Seon-Ho, showing the couple had talked about the abortion, and did not break up because he was famous but because of her ‘unsettling actions’. After the investigation, Kim Seon-Ho’s life is getting back on track.