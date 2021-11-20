Jamie Dornan reveals he lost Superman role to Henry Cavill

Jamie Dornan is revealing something big!



The '50 Shades of Grey' actor said he auditioned for 'Superman', however, he lost the role to Henry Cavill.



In an interview with The New York Times, Dornan admitted he has become more ambitious and further revealed that he lost out on the role of Superman to Henry Cavill, who starred as the superhero in the DC Extended Universe superhero films 'Man of Steel', 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 'Justice League'.

Jeremy Renner takes aim at TV in 'Hawkeye' and 'Mayor of Kingstown'



Despite losing the DC role, he later met with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige about joining the MCU.



"I'm more ambitious than I've ever let on before," Dornan said, crediting his drive to becoming a father."It's like a necessity to deliver and provide, very caveman-esque: I must succeed for these precious little people," he added.



The actor further added, "Also, since my dad died, it`s lit this extra fire within me, this extra burner of wanting to succeed."

What is phase 4? What happened in phase 1? The entire Marvel timeline explained



He further admitted, that how much he admire Robert Pattinson, a friend of his, for his gracefully transition from 'Twilight' to 'The Batman'.



''I would be lying if I didn't admit that I feel like him and his people have played it really cleverly," Dornan said. "Everything he's done since Twilight has been really smart and beautifully crafted, and those films aren't financed on his name had he not been in these movies that made billions of dollars."



He also joked, ''What have I done, three war movies? You’d think that might help my cause out a little bit with straight men, but probably not.''