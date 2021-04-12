Akshay Kumar tests negative for coronavirus, wife Twinkle Khanna says 'all iz well' 

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Apr 12, 2021, 04.20 PM(IST)

Akshay Kumar Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Akshay had tested positive for the virus on April 4,  and was under home quarantine but had later shifted to a hospital. 

A week after Akshay Kumar was admitted to the hospital for testing positive for coronavirus, his wife, author-actress Twinkle Khanna said on Monday that the actor is back home and has tested negative for the virus. 

Twinkle Khanna shared the news on her Instagram account. She posted a monochromatic 'The Simpsons' inspired caricature of Akshay and herself in which the couple can be seen posing for the camera together against the backdrop of a room.

In the post, Akshay looks dapper in a sweatshirt, shirt and pants, Twinkle is wearing a dress and is holding her book titled `Mrs Funny Bones`.

In the caption, she wrote, "Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #allizwell."

×

Akshay had tested positive for the virus on April 4,  and was under home quarantine. The 53-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle and shared his diagnosis, informing fans that he was following all the necessary protocols. "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself," he wrote.

Hoping to get back in action soon, he added, "I am under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care of. Back in action very soon!" He later shifted to a hospital as a precautionary measure. 

The second wave of coronavirus has infected a lot of people and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising.
In Bollywood, an array of celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kaytrina Kaif, R Madhavan, Kartik Aaryan, and Aamir Khan among others have got infected within a span of a few weeks.

Twinkle and Akshay had tied the knot in 2001 and welcomed their son Aarav in 2002. The star couple also has a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay had been shooting for his upcoming movie `Ram Setu` with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Along with Akshay 42 crew members of the film also tested positive for the virus. `Ram Setu` is being helmed by Abhishek Sharma.

Apart from `Ram Setu`, the actor has several other exciting films in the pipeline including `Housefull 5`, `Bachchan Pandey`, `Atrangi Re`, `Bell Bottom` and `Sooryavanshi'. 

Topics

Read in App