Akshay Kumar tests positive for Covid-19, self-isolates at home

Akshay Kumar is the latest Bollywood celebrity to have tested positive for coronavirus.



Kumar, who was currently in Ayodhya shooting for his next mega project 'RamSetu' confirmed the news and has quarantined himself.



Taking to his Twitter account, he wrote, ''I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols I have immediately isolated myself. I am under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me get themselves tested and take care of. Back in action soon!''.

Celebrities who've received the coronavirus vaccine so far

The 'Bell Bottom' actor has joined the long list of celebrities who have tested positive recently this month including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Ashish Vidyarthi tested positive. Akshay Kumar shares his first look from 'Atrangi Re'

Meanwhile, Akshay’s other upcoming films include 'Sooryavanshi', 'Bell Bottom', 'Prithviraj', 'Ram Setu', 'Raksha Bandhan'.