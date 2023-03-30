Adipurush first poster out! Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh to recreate Ramayan on the big screen

To mark the Hindu festival of Ram Navami, the makers of the upcoming film Adipurush unveiled the first poster of the film on Thursday morning. The film is loosely based on the Hindu mythological tale of Ramayan. Releasing on 16th June 2023, the magnum opus boasts an ensemble cast of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh, amongst others

With the gleam of lights and the echo of the chants, the makers of Adipurush release the glorious poster of the film. The poster depicts Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Devdatta Nage bowing down to them as Bajrang. The film carries forward the virtue of the Hindu god Ram who was known for his courage and sacrifice.

In India, Hindus celebrate Ram Navami as the birth anniversary of lord Ram.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

Controversy around Adipurush

Ever since the first teaser of the film dropped on social media in 2022, there has been a certain section on social media that has raised objections over the film, alleging that the film hurts religious sentiments. There have been demands for a ban on the film which was set to release in January 2023.



Most have raised objections to the way Raavan's character looks in the film. Actor Saif Ali Khan is set to play the character in the film who is the main antagonist of the film. "How Ravana has been depicted is absolutely wrong and condemnable. Through the media, we demand an immediate ban on the film," said the head priest of Ram Temple in Ayodhya Satyendra Das to the press at an event in October 2022.



He said Adipurush, a big-budget adaptation of the Ramayana and directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame, doesn't show Lord Rama and Hanuman as mentioned in the epic either and hence goes against their dignity.

Objection and disappointment were also expressed over the film`s poor VFX and the unrealistic look of various characters including Saif`s Raavan. Seeing Saif donning short spiked hair, a long beard, and kohl-lined eyes, several netizens have compared the actor`s look in the film with that of Ranveer Singh's Alauddin Khilji in Padmavat rather than Raavan.