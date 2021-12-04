Aayush Sharma: I like negativity, gives me a sense of 'I am going to prove you wrong'

'Antim' actor Aayush Sharma says that no matter what he does in his life, fans always credit his superstar brother-in-law Salman Khan for it.



The actor, who is married to Salman’s sister Arpita, recently spoke about dealing with negativity on social media.



Aayush shared, “Unfortunately, in my life, it is like, you do the smallest activity… You buy a car… ‘Oh, you got it from Salman.’ ‘You did this, this is because of Salman.’ I also have money, I am not roaming around like this.”

Aayush went on to add that he has learnt to take criticism in a constructive way. “But you are like, ‘Okay, it’s fine.’ For me, I like criticism, I like negativity. When somebody trolls me, I feel happy. There is always a sense of ‘I will prove you wrong’. The first time it happened to me, I was like, ‘Why? What did I do wrong? Why did it happen to me?’ But then eventually, I started finding that one space that every time you are being criticised, I take my criticism in a very healthy spirit.”



Salman Khan, meanwhile, took to Twitter on Thursday and thanked his fans for supporting Aayush before going on to request his ardent fans to support Ahan Shetty as well, son of actor Suniel Shetty who's made his debut with 'Tadap' that has released in theatres last Friday.

Salman wrote, “Thank u all for the immense love and respect shown for Aayush and team of #Antim. Please continue doing the same and hope you all show the same love and respect for Ahan Shetty whose film #Tadap releases tomorrow. #AhanShetty #AayushSharma.”

'Antim' released on November 26 and is Aayush's second film since 'Loveyatri'.

