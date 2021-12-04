Ed Sheeran reveals how he 'almost killed’ Elton John while filming their new music video

The two legends Sir Elton John and Ed Sheeran has finally released their highly-anticipated Christmas single, 'Merry Christmas'.



Working with Elton was Sheeran's biggest dream but it almost became a nightmare for the singer. In a recent interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, the singer explained how he ‘almost killed’ John while filming a ‘Merry Christmas’ music video.

“Oh, mate. I almost killed him with a bell… On the video,” Ed shared. “I’m dressed up as sort of sexy Santa Claus and I kick a present, but the present had a big metal bell on top of it,” he told.



“I showed him the footage of it today because we slowed it down, and the bell flew past his head and would’ve cracked him in the head – The horror that went through my body when it was flying through the air.”



Addressing the same near-death incident, Elton John jokingly called Ed Sheeran a 'little b*****d' for 'nearly killing him on the set of their new Christmas single, during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show this week.

During the show, when the host asked about rumours of Ed almost killing the musician, while they were filming the video. At first, he responded in shock: “I beg your pardon? I have no idea about this! I have no idea, this is news to me. Have you got proof?”



After he explained how a bell almost hit his head, Elton said: “How big was the bell? Wait until I see that little b*****d!.”



Reportedly, all the profits from the duo’s 'Merry Christmas' song will benefit the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation and the Elton John AIDS Foundation.