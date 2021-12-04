Lady Gaga wins 'Best Actress' at New York Film Critics Circle

Lady Gaga is on a roll!



No matter what the critics say or the audience thinks, musician-turned-actor Lady Gaga has surely made a name for herself with the release of her latest acting venture, 'House of Gucci'.



The main attraction of Ridley Scott's fashion-family drama--Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani--has won the Best Actress award at The New York Film Critics Circle on Friday.

Also read: Tadap Box Office: Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria starrer gets 3rd highest opening after 'Sooryavanshi', 'Antim'



Gaga played the black widow who had notoriously hired a hitman to murder her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci in 1995.



Often touted as 'a principled alternative to Oscar', the award show also saw Benedict Cumberbatch take home the 'Best Actor' award for his latest West World slowburn 'The Power of the Dog', which also took home two other big prizes: Best Director (Jane Campion) and Best Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee) awards.



The organisation has reportedly picked the same Best Film as the Oscars 30 times in the last 86 years, the Wrap reported.

Also read: 'Money Heist', 'Bob Biswas': Movies/shows to watch this weekend



In WION's review of 'House of Gucci', our critic defined the 'Shallow' singer's performance as, "... Lady Gaga shines and looks her best as she delivers an award-winning performance. If she doesn’t get all the acting awards, we’d be surprised because in all honesty, she owns the film and how. The singer-actress shows us a range of emotions -- from a social butterfly who can easily strike a conversation to an ultra romantic who exudes lustful passion to money and power-rich monster who got consumed with greed in the end and couldn’t take rejection when she gets snubbed by her lover."

Also read: 'Inside Edge 3' review: The series is still edgy and engrossing