Watch 'Dil Bechara' title track teaser: Sushant Singh Rajput danced effortlessly reveals Farah Khan

This film will be special for a number of reasons to a number of people including his fans. ‘Dil Bechara’ title track is out and apart from the lyrics, music and Sushant Singh Rajput himself, choreographer Farah Khan remembers how he aced his dance steps in just one take.

‘Dil Bechara’ director Mukesh Chhabra revealed that it was the “last song that Sushant ever shot for”. He said, “Farah Khan choreographed it and she rehearsed the song with Sushant for a day and then shot the whole song in one shot. That’s it. Just one shot. The song picturisation is deceptively simple and Sushant who was a very good dancer, made it look effortless.”

The filmmaker added that Farah did not take any fee from Mukesh. “Farah di agreed to choreograph the song in a minute of my asking her. And she hasn’t charged me anything for this song,” he said.

Farah said, “This song is particularly close to me because it was the first time I was choreographing Sushant. We were friends for a long time but never worked together.” She added, “I wanted the song to be done as a one shot song because I knew Sushant would be able to do it perfectly, because I remembered Sushant had once come to a reality dance show that I was judging as a celebrity guest and that’s the only time the celebrity guest danced better than the contestants on that show.”

Watch the song teaser here:

“I see the song and all I can see is how alive, how happy he looks in it. And this song is always going to be very special for me,” she said.

