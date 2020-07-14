Sara Ali Khan's driver tests positive for coronavirus, actress and family test negative

After news of Bachchans testing positive for coronavirus worried Bollywood fraternity and fans of the family, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to inform that her driver has tested positive for COVID-19 too.

Sara shared the news on Instagram and wrote, “I would like to inform you that our driver has tested positive for Covid-19. The BMC was promptly alerted about it and he has been moved to a quarantine centre. My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions. A sincere thank you to the BMC from me and my family for all their help and guidance. Stay Safe everyone!”

The actress was recently seen with brother Ibrahim out cycling in Mumbai.

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya, even Anupam Kher’s family including mother, brother and sister-in-law have tested positive for novel coronavirus. Also, watchman at Rekha’s bungalow has tested positive.

Prior to this, helps at Boney Kapoor’s house, Aamir Khan and Karan Johar’s house had tested positive for coronavirus too.

Now that Kangana Ranaut gets a 'Manikarnika' doll, check out other celebs and their doll avatars