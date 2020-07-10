Now that Kangana Ranaut gets a 'Manikarnika' doll, check out other celebs and their doll avatars

Taimur Ali Khan

No one has popularity like Taimur Ali Khan. The star kid got his replica doll when he was only 2 years old. The doll, which is manufactured by Speedage is priced at Rs 980.

Taimur's mother Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a shocking reaction on the famous doll snubbing it as 'Chucky the doll'.

(Photograph:Twitter)