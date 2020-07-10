Now that Kangana Ranaut gets a 'Manikarnika' doll, check out other celebs and their doll avatars

Many Bollywood and Hollywood stars have been turned into dolls over the years. Here's taking a look at our top favourites. 
 

 

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut gets a doll version of her character in 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. Kangana’s team shared a picture of the doll and captioned the post: ''#Manikarnika Dolls are the new favourite for children. It’s nice when kids will learn about our heroes growing up and get inspired by patriotism and bravery."

(Photograph:Twitter)

Zendaya

Zendaya's glamorous red carpet look from 2015 Oscars was turned into her own Barbie doll. Disney star wore a Vivienne Westwood satin off-white gown that featured the designer’s signature, period-inspired draped silhouette. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif was the first Bollywood icon to be crafted in the form of a Barbie doll. As the face of Barbie, Katrina wore the winning dress by designer Nishka Lulla on the runway. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Katy Perry

Katy Perry-inspired Barbie was sold at a charity auction in late 2011. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone got a doll replica when her character from 'Padmaavat' became a fan favourite. The doll is inspired by her 2018 movie 'Padmaavat', as Rani Padmavati.

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Taimur Ali Khan

No one has popularity like Taimur Ali Khan. The star kid got his replica doll when he was only 2 years old. The doll, which is manufactured by Speedage is priced at Rs 980. 

Taimur's mother Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a shocking reaction on the famous doll snubbing it as 'Chucky the doll'. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez has been immortalised as a Barbie doll from her World Tour costume by  Zuhair Murad, the one she wore onstage, with silver ankle boots. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

