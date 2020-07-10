Now that Kangana Ranaut gets a 'Manikarnika' doll, check out other celebs and their doll avatars
Many Bollywood and Hollywood stars have been turned into dolls over the years. Here's taking a look at our top favourites.
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut gets a doll version of her character in 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. Kangana’s team shared a picture of the doll and captioned the post: ''#Manikarnika Dolls are the new favourite for children. It’s nice when kids will learn about our heroes growing up and get inspired by patriotism and bravery."
Zendaya
Zendaya's glamorous red carpet look from 2015 Oscars was turned into her own Barbie doll. Disney star wore a Vivienne Westwood satin off-white gown that featured the designer’s signature, period-inspired draped silhouette.
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif was the first Bollywood icon to be crafted in the form of a Barbie doll. As the face of Barbie, Katrina wore the winning dress by designer Nishka Lulla on the runway.
Katy Perry
Katy Perry-inspired Barbie was sold at a charity auction in late 2011.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone got a doll replica when her character from 'Padmaavat' became a fan favourite. The doll is inspired by her 2018 movie 'Padmaavat', as Rani Padmavati.
Taimur Ali Khan
No one has popularity like Taimur Ali Khan. The star kid got his replica doll when he was only 2 years old. The doll, which is manufactured by Speedage is priced at Rs 980.
Taimur's mother Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a shocking reaction on the famous doll snubbing it as 'Chucky the doll'.
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez has been immortalised as a Barbie doll from her World Tour costume by Zuhair Murad, the one she wore onstage, with silver ankle boots.