Karan Johar reportedly 'shattered' with hatred over Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Karan Johar has been facing the brunt of a lot of hatred on social media ever since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput took a vicious shade of nepotism. Trolls have targetted Bollywood bigwigs for promoting nepotism culture in the Hindi entertainment industry including Karan Johar, Salman Khan and others.

Taking a toll on his mental health, all this hatred has reportedly affected Karan Johar. According to the filmmaker’s closest friends, Karan is in a deep state of shock.

Karan’s friend revealed that the brutal hatred has left the Dharma Productions’ head “shattered”.

“It’s the fact that those close to him are being attacked that makes Karan feel really guilty. His 3-year old twins are getting death threats. Somebody like Ananya Pandey who has no connection with Sushant, had a hater on the social media platform asking her to commit suicide to compensate for Sushant’s death,” the friend added.

Would Karan come out with a statement? The friend was quoted saying, “None at all. Lawyers’ advice. Better to keep mum. Karan is in no condition to speak. The fight has gone out of him. He looks like a man beaten by fate. It’s not a pleasant experience to speak to Karan. He breaks down and cries when we call him. He is constantly crying and asking what he has done to deserve this.”

Sushant’s suicide is being pegged as a case of him being let down by the industry bigwigs. He died by suicide on June 14.

Post his death, celebs have been facing flak for nepotism. Actors like Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Salman Khan have been trolled heavily for being a part of the industry by way of their parents.

