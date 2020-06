Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise had re-ignited the nepotism debate on social media and several Bollywood celebrities, filmmakers, the star kids are being subjected to severe criticism.

After receiving severe backlash and criticism, several Bollywood celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem, Shashank Khaitan and more decided to bid adieu to their respective Twitter accounts, to stay away from negativity and toxicity.