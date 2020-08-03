Akshay Kumar's film 'Raksha Bandhan' announced, to release in 2021

On Raksha Bandhan today, Akshay Kumar announces a new film titled ‘Raksha Bandhan’ that will celebrate the “most special bond in the world”.

Akshay dedicated the film to his sister Alka. The film will be directed by Aanand L Rai and is written by Himanshu Sharma.

The actor shared the news on Twitter: “A story that touches your heart so deeply & so instantly,it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career.Dedicating this film,#RakshaBandhan to my sister,Alka & to the most special bond in the world...that of a brother and sister.Thank you @aanandlrai,this one is very special.”

The film ‘Raksha Bandhan’ will be presented by Alka and Aanand L Rai.

IT'S OFFICIAL... #AkshayKumar and director #AanandLRai team up for a new film... Titled #RakshaBandhan... Written by Himanshu Sharma... Alka Hiranandani and Aanand L Rai presentation... Starts next year... 5 Nov 2021 release... Poster... pic.twitter.com/qQxLT6o8Iq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 3, 2020 ×

In another tweet, he wrote, “Directed by @aanandlrai. Written by #HimanshuSharma. Produced by #ColourYellowProductions @cypplOfficial in association with #CapeOfGoodFilms. Presented by #AlkaHiranandani & Aanand L Rai, in theatres on 5th November 2021. #SirfBehneDetiHai100PercentReturn.”

Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' to begin filming in UK in August

Akshay and Aanand will also collaborate for another film titled ‘Atrangi Rai’ that co-stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.

'Tanhaji' to 'Shakuntala Devi': List of Bollywood biopics in 2020

Post Sushant Singh Rajput's death, celebs who have spoken on nepotism