'Atrangi Re' first look: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush to resume shoot from October

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush starrer 'Atrangi Re' will commence its second schedule shoot from October this year in Madurai.

The first look of Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush of Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film is also out. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a still from the film on Twitter and wrote, “UPDATE... #AkshayKumar, #Dhanush and #SaraAliKhan... #AanandLRai to commence second shooting schedule of #AtrangiRe from Oct 2020 in #Madurai... Music by #ARRahman... Here’s a glimpse of the film...”

In the picture, Sara is seen wearing a yellow salwar kameez and Dhanush in dressed in a striped shirt and both seem to be in the middle of the market. The first schedule of the movie went on floors in March this year in Varanasi before the nationwide lockdown was imposed.

Also read: Akshay Kumar is back on set, first actor to resume work as lockdown restrictions ease



The star cast will shoot in three different locations including Madurai in October followed by Delhi and then Mumbai in the following months. "During this lockdown, I've taken out a lot of time to prep up for the upcoming schedules of 'Atrangi Re'. I'm areally excited to start the next schedule, which is planned to happen in Madurai October onwards and then with Akshay for a month in Delhi and Mumbai, with all the safety precautions of course." Says Aanand L Rai



The movie is been helmed by Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-series is written by Himanshu Sharma with music by AR Rahman. The movie will hit the big theatres on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2021.