Post Sushant Singh Rajput's death, celebs who have spoken on nepotism
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has reignited the debate on nepotism that has led several celebrities to step forward to share their own experiences of being bullied in the industry.
Kangana Ranaut
Since Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Kangana Ranaut has been speaking frequently on nepotism, blaming Bollywood biggies. The actress also refused to call Sushant "mentally weak". In many interviews and through her Instagram, she has targetted Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra and many more Bollywood film-makers and actors for sabotaging the late actor's career.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Shekhar Kapur
Ace director Shekhar Kapur was one of the first people to spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death. He said that he knew the story of all those people who let him down. Kapur was supposed to work with Sushant in his shelved project 'Paani', ''I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours.''
(Photograph:Twitter)
Zeeshan Ayyub
Actor Zeeshan Ayyub has voiced his opinion on nepotism, and in an interview, he said that the problem is far deeper than what it appears to be. ''There’s a much bigger problem and that’s when you’re lied to. You’re told that you have this projection and sometimes you’re promised a poster, too. The makers sell you the character like it’s the poster character and one of the main leads, but while shooting, it becomes a side character,'' revealed the actor.
(Photograph:Twitter)
AR Rahman
AR Rahman who gave the music in Sushant Singh Rajput last movie 'Dil Bechara' recently opened up about why he is doing less work in Bollywood films and revealed he is also one of the target of the Bollywood gangs: ''I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumors."
(Photograph:Twitter)
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee who made his mark in Bollywood despite being an outsider, in an interview with WION said, ''I have said it before that this industry has wasted talent; so much that in any other country those talents who have not been given their due here, would have been known as the best actors of the world. But we don't care. Firstly, if you don't have talent then you have to be extremely lucky to get by. This is the system I am talking about. This is the cold value of this industry. I am not blaming anyone. I am a part of this industry. This is why I said in my past interviews that we have to look inward and rectify that. Rectify, or you will keep getting flak for it, cursed for it and will keep on losing respect of the common people.''
(Photograph:Twitter)
Sona Mohapatra
Sona Mohapatra who earlier slammed Salman Khan's tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput's fans, labelling it 'large-hearted' PR move as she referred to the actor as the 'poster boy of toxic masculinity'. Now, the singer has talked about a gang which forced her music composer husband Ram Sampath to go through a tough phase, soon after AR Rahman talked about a gang in Bollywood working against him.
''This illiterate self-important gang works against any genuine, classy, dignified, talented creative professional. Felt heartbroken seeing Ram Sampath go through hell, worse, finally, plug out of this toxic biotope 3 years ago. The final straw was #Raees. Took him 2yrs to recover post.'' she tweeted.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Jiah Khan mother
After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Jiah Khan's mother, Rabia Amin, in a video message blamed Salman Khan for her daughter's suicide, In the video, she said that years ago, the investigation into her daughter's suicide was influenced by Khan who did not want Sooraj Pancholi be troubled and asked Bollywood to ''wake up'' and ''demolish bullying''.
Jiah had committed suicide in 2013 when she was only 25.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Abhinav Singh Kashyap
Filmmaker Abhinav Singh Kashyap has accused Salman Khan and his family of sabotaging his career. In a long social media post on Facebook, he also alleged that the bullying and gaslighting has affected his mental health. Kashyap said that Sushant Singh Rajput's death is just the 'tip of the iceberg', just like the #MeToo movement was for a much bigger 'malaise' in Bollywood.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Anubhav Sinha
Director Anubhav Sinha wrote quite a sharp tweet after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, by slamming the Bollywood’s privilege Club: ''The Bollywood Privilege Club must sit down and think hard tonight. PS- Now don't ask me to elaborate any further.''