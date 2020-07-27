Post Sushant Singh Rajput's death, celebs who have spoken on nepotism

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee who made his mark in Bollywood despite being an outsider, in an interview with WION said, ''I have said it before that this industry has wasted talent; so much that in any other country those talents who have not been given their due here, would have been known as the best actors of the world. But we don't care. Firstly, if you don't have talent then you have to be extremely lucky to get by. This is the system I am talking about. This is the cold value of this industry. I am not blaming anyone. I am a part of this industry. This is why I said in my past interviews that we have to look inward and rectify that. Rectify, or you will keep getting flak for it, cursed for it and will keep on losing respect of the common people.''

(Photograph:Twitter)