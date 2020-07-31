'Tanhaji' to 'Shakuntala Devi': List of Bollywood biopics in 2020
Starting with Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' and Ajay Devgn 'Tanhaji', 2020 is the year of the biopics.
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Ajay Devgn 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', is based on the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, a military leader in the army of Chatrapati Shivaji. Directed by Om Raut, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The movie is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar.
Chhapaak
Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak' is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal played by Deepika Padukone. In 2005, she was attacked by a man for rejecting his marriage proposal. The movie is now available on Netflix.
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Headlined by Janhvi Kapoor, 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' is based on helicopter pilot Gunjan Saxena was the first female pilots of India to fly into a war zone. This was in 1999 during the Kargil War, years before women pilots were officially commissioned into the Air Force. The movie is directly releasing on Netflix on August 12.
Shakuntala Devi
Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi and is already creating quite a buzz. The movie revolves around the life of mathematician Shakuntala Devi, who was also known as the 'human computer'. The movie is curuntly streaming on Amazon Prime.
Thalaivi
'Thalaivi' is based on the life of late former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa essayed by Kangana Runaut. Directed by A. L. Vijay, the movie is scheduled to release in June but due to COVID-19, the movie is curruntly waiting for its theatrical release.
83
Ranveer Singh most-awaited movie '83' is based on the life of Kapil Dev, and revolves around India's historic victory at 1983 Cricket World Cup, where the team defeated West Indies under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on Christmas 2020.