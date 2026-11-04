/Mumbai Crime Branch arrests Bengaluru engineer over threats to Ayushmann Khurrana, Tusshar Kapoor

Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested Vaibhav Mishra, a 30-year-old IT engineer from Bengaluru, for allegedly sending extortion threats to Bollywood stars, including Ayushmann Khurrana and Tusshar Kapoor. Police say he used the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's name to scare them and demand money.

IT engineer arrested for threatening Ayushmann Khurrana

As per police officials, Mishra was traced to Bengaluru following an investigation into the threatening communications. He was subsequently taken into custody by a Mumbai Crime Branch team, and the investigators are now questioning him.

As per Indian Express, a police officer said, "He is not linked to that gang. We suspect prima facie that he tried to take advantage of the fear of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang that had been generated in the aftermath of the firing at Tiger Shroff last month."

About the threats sent to Ayushmann, Tusshar

Ayushmann Khurrana reportedly received an audio message from a person claiming to represent the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The sender allegedly demanded crores of rupees and threatened the actor.

Tusshar Kapoor had also come under the radar of the alleged extortionist. The actor reportedly received a threatening communication in which the caller introduced himself as Harry Boxer, an alleged Bishnoi gang member, and demanded Rs 5 crore.

However, an examination of the audio recording reportedly revealed that the voice did not match the samples of Harry Boxer available with the police, which raised suspicions.

Police are also examining messages allegedly sent to other celebrities and individuals.

The arrest comes days after the October 18 firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu area. Two motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at the actor's car, with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang subsequently claiming responsibility for the attack.

Police suspect that Mishra attempted to exploit the fear surrounding the incident by using the gang's name.

On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Udta Teer, which also featured Sara Ali Khan. He is next expected to appear in Yeh Prem Moh Liya alongside Sharvari.