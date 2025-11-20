/Mastiii 4 release: Censor Board asks for modification of three dialogues, removal of ‘animal humping’ scene

Mastiii 4- the fourth installment in the Masti franchise- is up for release this Friday. The makers of the sex comedy have been asked by the Central Board of Film Certification to make a few cuts before its installation release. According to reports, the CBFC has asked for the deletion of a scene that features ‘animal humping’ and has asked for muting of some dialogues.

All the cuts in Mastiii 4

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, three dialogues were asked to be modified or muted in Mastii4 while the word behen(Sister) was asked to be replaced.

The word item was similarly replaced in another dialogue, while an alcohol brand’s name was changed in another scene.

The biggest request that the CBFC asked makers to make in the film was a scene featuring animal humping. The makers were asked to delete a 'top angle animal humping visuals' that ran for 9 seconds, and also reduce 30-second-long close-up visuals of human faces.’ The context of these scenes was not revealed.

The makers reportedly have agreed to make the changes, and CBFC has passed Mastiii4 release and given the film an ‘A’ certificate.

About Mastiii 4

Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, Mastiii 4 brings back the original cast of Masti, Vivek Oberoi, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani, again. The film is been seen as Aftab’s comeback to the big screen after 6 years. Mastiii 4 also features Elnaaz Norouzi, Shreya Sharma, and Ruhi Singh with cameos from Genelia D’Souza, Arshad Warsi, and Nargis Fakhri. The film is set to release in theatres on 21 November.

The Masti franchise began in 2004 with Indra Kumar helming Masti. The film featured Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani and Ritesh Deshmukh. It also featured Ajay Devgn, Lara Dutta, Amrita Rao and Genelia Deshmukh. The film was declared a hit at the box office.