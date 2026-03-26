/Mardaani 3 OTT: Rani Mukerji's cop-thriller will be available to watch on THIS streaming platform

Mardaani 3, the third installment of Rani Mukerji's hit cop franchise, Mardaani, had hit the theatres in January this year. The film, which sees the Bollywood actress playing the role of Shivani Shivaji Roy, will be soon making its digital debut. Let's delve in to know on which day and which platform you can watch.

When and where to watch Mardaani 3?

Streaming platform Netflix took to official Instagram profile to announce the premiere of Mardaani 3. The post shared a picture of Rani from the film and wrote in the caption, “Criminals ke bure din shuru. Sherni aa rahi hai shikaar karne (Bad days have begun for criminals). The tigress will come to hunt). Watch Mardaani 3, out 27 March, on Netflix.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Fans of Mardaani flooded the comment section expressing their excitement, and one user wrote, "Very excited for ott and more sequel chahiye very excited for ott." Another user wrote, "My role model." "Have got my weekend watch kudos netflix", wrote the third user.

Mardaani 3 review

According to WION's Shomini Sen, Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 delivers well. If you have liked the previous two films of the franchise, Mardaani 3 will also provide the same thrills. The writers waste no time and jump right in on the case, keeping the pace steady and thrilling throughout. Its predictability is an advantage as well as a disadvantage. While Mardaani 3 doesn’t offer anything new, it sticks to the basics and plays it safe, thereby delivering an engaging thriller.

About Mardaani franchise

The latest installment of Mardaani tells the story of Shivani, who risks everything in a race against time to find 93 young missing girls of our country, again highlighting a heinous crime happening against girls in this threequel of India's only hit female-led franchise. Apart from Rani Mukerji, the film also stars Mallika Prasad, Jisshu Sengupta, Janki Bodiwala, among others.