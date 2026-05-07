/Kartavya trailer: Saif Ali Khan’s fierce cop avatar steals the show | Watch

Saif Ali Khan is set to return in a gritty, high-stakes drama titled Kartavya. Khan will be seen in the role of Pawan Malik, a dedicated police officer who embarks on an intense manhunt. The film’s official trailer was released on Thursday (May 7), promising an edge-of-your-seat experience, with the intense conflict of a middle-class man between duty and family.

Kartavya trailer out

On May 7 (Thursday), Netflix unveiled the trailer, which opens with Khan as Pawan Malik, the SHO of Jhamli Thana, a man who is entangled between duty and family pressure. While having a chat with Sanjay Mishra, he explains how his life feels and says, “If we do what’s right, we lose the deeds. When we do the deeds, we lose what’s right.”

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The trailer takes a dramatic turn when Malik, while on duty, faces intense scrutiny after failing to protect a journalist who is shot under his watch. As he delves deeper into solving the case, his personal life begins to crumble. His family comes under threat following a dispute involving his brother, who elopes with a girl named Preeti from their village.

The story revolves around how Pawan Malik gradually frees himself from the challenges that keep piling up in his life, one after another.

Saif Ali Khan and Rasika Duggal Photograph: (X)

The trailer also introduces Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari, and journalist Saurabh Dwivedi, who is making his debut with this project.

Saif Ali Khan returns to the gritty genre: What's the story of Kartavya?

After one of the most acclaimed, intense, and dark thrillers, Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan returns to the cop universe. The film delves into his chaotic life, which constantly attracts unforeseen disaster.

The highly compelling and gripping trailer of Kartavya is out, and it dives into a morally grey world where duty and consequences collide. The trailer offers a glimpse into a tense and morally complex narrative, brought to life by compelling performances from Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra and others.



It is produced by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.