/Elle: Legally Blonde prequel’s official teaser out, introduces Lexi Minetree as young Elle Woods

Elle, the highly anticipated Legally Blonde prequel, is set to bring a wave of nostalgia to viewers worldwide. The official teaser and exclusive first-look images dropped online on Wednesday and have heightened fans’ excitement who are keen to experience the charm of the cult classic.

Elle's first look out!

On May 6, the first look and official teaser of one of the most anticipated dramas, the Legally Blonde prequel titled Elle, was unveiled. The series is set to release on July 1, 2026, worldwide on Amazon Prime Video.

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Created by Laura Kittrell, best known for her projects like Insecure and High School, the teaser introduces Lexi Minetree as the young Elle Woods, who is juggling in her life to navigate the tumultuous waters of high school in Bel Air before moving to Seattle. It explores how she encounters tricky friendships, forbidden romance, and questionable fashion choices.

Lexi Minetree as the young Elle Woods Photograph: (X)

Cast of Elle

Directed by Jason Moore, the season one cast includes Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods, June Diane Raphael as Elle’s mother Eva, and Tom Everett Scott as her father Wyatt, alongside Jacob Moskovitz, Gabrielle Policano, Chandler Kinney, Zac Looker, and Amy Pietz. Recurring cast members include Jessica Belkin, Danielle Chand, Matt Oberg, Chloe Wepper, Logan Shroyer, Sharon Taylor, David Burtka, Brad Harder, Kayla Maisonet, Lisa Yamada, and James Van Der Beek.

Elle Photograph: (X)

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