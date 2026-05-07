/Bandar teaser: Bobby Deol plays a fading star accused of sexual assault in Anurag Kashyap's new film

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is returning to Hindi cinema. His latest film, Bandar, features Bobby Deol as a fading pop star who finds himself in jail due to a sexual assault case against him. The film’s teaser was unveiled on Thursday and promises to be a engaging thriller-drama with Kashyap’s signature style of storytelling.

Bandar teaser unveiled

The teaser of Bandar starts with Bobby’s character Samir Mehra entering a party like a rockstar, dressed in a glitzy outfit. “Come on, baby! Dil kisko degi?” — Samar grooves to a similar quirky and groovy track on the stage, wooing the girls at the party in the process. “Why are you on a dating app? You can get any girl you want,” a woman tells Sameer. We are told that he doesn’t even check the age of the women he swipes right on the dating app — the only criteria are the pictures.

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The teaser that dramatically changes tone as Samir lands up in jail on charges on raping his date.

The teaser also introduces Samir’s ex, Gayatri, played by Sapna Pabbi, who wants to reunite with him. He also is shown dating Khushi, portrayed by Saba Azad.

The teaser shows glimpses of his arrest, public humiliation, and time inside a police station and jail. The teaser also gives a glimpse of Sanya Malhotra and Riddhi Sen.

More about Bandar

The film has been written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, who have written Pataal Lok 2 before. The film is reportedly inspired by a real-life incident. It follows Samar, an ageing television star on the verge of losing relevance, whose life becomes more complicated when his former partner re-enters his world.

Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi, Shivie Pandit and Gaurie Pandit, Bandar is presented by Saffron Magicworks.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2025.