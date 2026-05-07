/Nora Fatehi submits written apology to NCW over Sarke Chunar row, pledges to sponsor education of orphaned girls

Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi was asked to appear before the National Commission for Women on Thursday, May 7, at 11:30 a.m. for questioning in connection with the controversy surrounding the song “Sarke Chunar.” Addressing the issue, Fatehi clarified that she never intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments.

Nora Fatehi apologises

The Hindi version of the song from the Kannada film was released online on March 14. Following its release, the song captured attention for its obscene and vulgar lyrics, facing numerous criticisms online. Later, NCW initiated legal proceedings, citing indecent representation of women.

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Also Read: Nora Fatehi summoned by the NCW for questioning over Sarke Chunar song row

On Thursday, after the questioning session, the actress and dancer, Nora Fatehi, revealed that she had submitted a written apology. She further stated, "It was just a situation that I was put in, and there was no intention to offend anybody. But of course, I have to be responsible as an artist. I definitely apologised, we have done everything in writing."

She also added that she has decided to sponsor the education of a few orphaned girls.

A still from Sarke Chunar Photograph: (X)

Sanjay Dutt pledges education support for 50 girls

Before Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt was also summoned before the National Commission for Women in connection with the song.

Reportedly, the Dhurandhar star, along with his legal team led by advocate Hemant Shah, apologised before NCW and pledged that he would be sponsoring education for 50 girls for their upcoming academic year, particularly from communities in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

About the controversy

The controversy ignited after the song gained attention for its vulgar lyrics and visuals that objectified women from the Hindi version of the song. Critics were quick to pick on it, spreading it all over the Internet.