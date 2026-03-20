/Sarke Chunar song controversy: NCW summons Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt and lyricist Raqueeb Alam

Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt's song, Sarke Chunar has become the topic of discussion on the internet. The main reason behind this is the Hindi version of the Kannada song featuring the duo, titled Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse, faced backlash over offensive lyrics and choreography, calling them obscene. Now, the lyricist Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt have reportedly been summoned by NCW.

Summons from NCW over Sarke Chunar song controversy

In the latest development, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued summons to Nora Fatehi, lyricist Sanjay Dutt, lyricist Raqueeb Alam, Venkat K. Narayana (Producer, KVN Group) and Kiran Kumar (Director).

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In a statement issued on X, NCW wrote, “The National Commission for Women, in exercise of its powers under the NCW Act, 1990, has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke'.” Observing that the content prima facie appears to be sexually suggestive, objectionable, and violative of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, IT Act, and POCSO Act, the Commission has taken serious note of the matter."

The statement further read, "Summons have been issued to Actress Nora Fatehi, Raqueeb Alam, Actor Sanjay Dutt, Venkat K. Narayana (Producer, KVN Group), and Kiran Kumar (Director) directing them to appear before the Commission. They have been asked to appear on 24.03.2026 at 12:30 PM along with relevant documents. Failure to appear may invite appropriate action as per law."

Controversy surrounding Sarke Chunar

The summons from the National Commission for Women comes after director Prem, who had allegedly written the lyrics of the Kannada version of the song and was translated word-by-word to Hindi by lyricist Raqueeb Alam, defended the lyrics, stating that the song is a victim of misinterpretation.