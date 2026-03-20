/Sarke Chunar controversy: Fatwa against Nora Fatehi; Cleric calls vulgar content haram



Nora Fatehi continues to face backlash over her song ‘’Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke'' from the Kannada film KD: The Devil. A fatwa has now been issued against the actress over the controversial song, which has been criticised for its sexist lyrics and objectionable choreography.

Featuring Fatehi, the song is sung by Mangli, written by Raqueeb Alam, and the film’s music is composed by Arjun Janya.

Fatwa issued against Nora Fatehi over the song

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On Friday (March 20), it was learned that a fatwa, a formal legal notice issued by an Islamic scholar under Sharia law, had been issued against the actress. The fatwa has been issued by a religious body of Aligarh, the Muslim Personal Darul Ifta. Speaking to ANI, the body stated that the song contains content that is ‘objectionable and against Islamic teachings’.

Chief Mufti Maulana Ebrahim Hussain, who issued the fatwa, has found the visuals of the song vulgar and explicit. In a statement to India Today, the cleric said that the explicit and vulgar visuals in the song make it objectionable under Islamic teachings as he called the content haram and a gunah-e-kabira (grave sin).

Adding further, he said that participation in or promotion of such material is against religious principles.

Sarke Chunar song controversy: NCW summons Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt and lyricist Raqueeb Alam

Days after Nora Fatehi reacted to the song's controversy, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued summons to Nora Fatehi, lyricist Sanjay Dutt, lyricist Raqueeb Alam, producer Venkat K. Narayana and director Kiran Kumar.

In a statement issued on X, NCW wrote, “The National Commission for Women, in exercise of its powers under the NCW Act, 1990, has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke'.” Observing that the content prima facie appears to be sexually suggestive, objectionable, and violative of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, IT Act, and POCSO Act, the Commission has taken serious note of the matter."