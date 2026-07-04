Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Bollywood
  • /Karan Johar defends Alpha amid mixed reactions, praises Alia Bhatt

Karan Johar defends Alpha amid mixed reactions, praises Alia Bhatt

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 18:52 IST | Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 18:52 IST
Karan Johar defends Alpha amid mixed reactions, praises Alia Bhatt

Karan Johar praises Alpha Photograph: (Instagram)

Story highlights

Karan Johar has shown support for Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's latest film, Alpha, after the film generated mixed reviews. Released on July 3, it is the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's much-awaited Alpha arrived in cinemas on July 3, and the film has since become a hot topic of conversation on social media. This is the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and has received mixed reviews from the audience. Amid the ongoing discussions, Karan Johar has shown support for the film on social media.

Karan Johar praises Alia Bhatt

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the filmmaker wrote, "When footfalls are a challenge, ALPHA takes a solid start! It emphasises many things...the audience is way above online negativity and they are the true warriors..."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He further praised Alia Bhatt, saying, "The stardom and theatrical pull and unquestionable talent of Alia Bhatt and the impact of a big-screen spectacle is undebatable, and YRF has a continuing franchise and an endeavour to create theatrical tentpole experiences that need our applause and not any toxicity!"

Encouraging the audience to watch the film, he concluded, "Please relax and celebrate that the cinemas are breathing! Go watch Alpha and stop doom scrolling!"

Trending Stories

While the message was filled with praise for Alia Bhatt and Yash Raj Films, many netizens also noticed that he did not mention Sharvari, who also plays a lead role in the film.

WION's review of Alpha

As per WION's Shomini Sen, "I am all for an all-women team of spies, killing, hitting and eliminating bad men. It is a different high to witness a film that has women taking charge and doing the heavy lifting. But Alpha messes up from the word go. Its execution is poor, its plot is wafer-thin. It bores you more than it thrills you. Alpha tries to use the same template that it had for the Tiger series and Pathaan, making the film feel jaded. It's an utter mess."

About Alpha

Helmed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha also features Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles alongside Alia and Sharvari. Hrithik Roshan also appears as his popular character Kabir in a special appearance. According to Sacnilk, the film earned around ₹11.1 crore gross domestically and ₹5 crore overseas, making its worldwide Day 1 gross collection approximately ₹16.1 crore.

About the Author

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

Share on twitter

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

Trending Topics