/Karan Johar defends Alpha amid mixed reactions, praises Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's much-awaited Alpha arrived in cinemas on July 3, and the film has since become a hot topic of conversation on social media. This is the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and has received mixed reviews from the audience. Amid the ongoing discussions, Karan Johar has shown support for the film on social media.

Karan Johar praises Alia Bhatt

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the filmmaker wrote, "When footfalls are a challenge, ALPHA takes a solid start! It emphasises many things...the audience is way above online negativity and they are the true warriors..."

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He further praised Alia Bhatt, saying, "The stardom and theatrical pull and unquestionable talent of Alia Bhatt and the impact of a big-screen spectacle is undebatable, and YRF has a continuing franchise and an endeavour to create theatrical tentpole experiences that need our applause and not any toxicity!"

Encouraging the audience to watch the film, he concluded, "Please relax and celebrate that the cinemas are breathing! Go watch Alpha and stop doom scrolling!"

While the message was filled with praise for Alia Bhatt and Yash Raj Films, many netizens also noticed that he did not mention Sharvari, who also plays a lead role in the film.

WION's review of Alpha

As per WION's Shomini Sen, "I am all for an all-women team of spies, killing, hitting and eliminating bad men. It is a different high to witness a film that has women taking charge and doing the heavy lifting. But Alpha messes up from the word go. Its execution is poor, its plot is wafer-thin. It bores you more than it thrills you. Alpha tries to use the same template that it had for the Tiger series and Pathaan, making the film feel jaded. It's an utter mess."

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