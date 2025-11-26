/Kapil Sharma opens up about the firing incidents at his Canada cafe; 'We got a bigger opening...'

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma has finally broken his silence on the firing incidents at his Kap’s Café in Surrey, Canada. He addressed the matter on Wednesday during the trailer launch of his latest movie, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.

His cafe in Canada opened in July 2025, and it has been targeted three times since the inauguration. The first time shots were fired was in July, next on August 7, and then on October 16. There were no injuries reported, and no group has taken responsibility till now.

Kapil Sharma reacts

When he was asked about the shooting at the trailer launch, Sharma said, "There were three shootings in Vancouver. I think the police there don’t have enough power to control such incidents. But when our case happened, it went to the federal government, and there was a discussion in the Canadian Parliament."

The comedian further added, "After every firing incident, we got a bigger opening at the café. So it is all okay - if God is with you, everything is fine."

Many people from Canada had also informed him that the incident had sparked conversations about improving law and order in the region. The comedian also said that he feels safer in India, "I never feel unsafe in Mumbai or in our country. There’s no one like our Mumbai Police." Though the situation was stressful for him, he did not let it overcome his decision-making power.

Kapil Sharma on Dharmendra

He also recalled the legendary Dharmendra at the trailer launch event, which felt like "losing a father for the second time." He further revealed his bond with Dharmendra grew strong even before his show became popular, and he supported Sharma like family.

About Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Kapil Sharma is making a comeback to acting with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. It is a sequel to his 2011 popular comedy film directed by Anukalp Goswami. It stars Manjot Singh, Parul Gulati, Tridha Choudhary, Hira Warina, and Ayesha Khan alongside Sharma. The film is set to release on December 12, 2025.