/Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna secured the Ticket to Finale? Fans call it 'pre-planned'

Bigg Boss 19 is reaching an end as the finale is just a few episodes away. Loaded with drama and emotions, the competition inside the show has grown fiercer than ever, and due to a major development, fans are divided on social media. Reportedly, Gaurav Khanna is the first finalist of the season to secure the Ticket to Finale, creating excitement and disagreement among fans.

Did Gaurav Khanna win the Ticket to Finale?

It all started with the much-anticipated Ticket to Finale task, which featured Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, and Farrhana Bhatt. It was held in the garden area of the Bigg Boss' house, and the contestants were asked to balance two water-filled bowls on a stick placed across their shoulders. They had to finish the task without spilling even a little water.

It was three rounds with 20 minutes each, and Bhatt and More were eliminated in the first two rounds, respectively. The last round was between Kaur and Khanna, in which the latter won.

According to a social media Bigg Boss portal, BBTak, Gaurav has become the acting captain of the Bigg Boss 19 house, along with being the last captain of the season, who will have immunity, safety from nominations, and a direct entry to the finale. Besides him, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur, Shahbaz Badesha, and Malti Chahar are the final contestants who are fighting for the trophy.

As per reports, there can be double eviction during Weekend Ka Vaar, and possibly a mid-week elimination to pace up the finale.

Fans react

The internet was divided with this development, calling the season "pre-planned." One user wrote, "Don’t contribute much & still get a Ticket to Finale just because you’re a Colors face." Another said, "Very well planned by makers." While the third comment read, "Zero contribution pe bhi finale… what fixing is this?" However, according to some fans, Khanna deserves this because he played with “dignity and emotional maturity.”

Bigg Boss 19 finale