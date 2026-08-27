/'A woman can wear whatever she wants': Kangana Ranaut clarifies 'Bikini' remark amid Kriti Sanon jewellery ad controversy

Days after sparking controversy over her remark on Kriti Sanon's jewellery brand campaign, BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut is back, making new statements. This time, the Queen star appeared to react to Sanon while speaking about Raksha Bandhan celebrations, saying that women are free to wear whatever they want. Kangana's previous remark about the Cocktail 2 actress and questioning her about her outfit in the Rakhi ad has stirred debate online.

Kangana Ranaut takes another swipe at Kriti Sanon

On August 26, Kangana Ranaut appeared on Sudhir Chaudhary's prime-time show, DECODE. During the conversation, Sudhir Chaudhary questioned her bikini remark about Kriti Sanon and asked about the broader debate over women's choice of clothing. Ranaut said her comments were not a personal attack on Sanon.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

She replied, saying, "Jis tarah ki filmon mein hum unhe dekhte hain, unhe kaun rok raha hai kuch pehnne se? Kis ne unhe roka hai, kis ko kya padi hai?" (The way she dresses in her films, who has stopped her from wearing anything she wants? I don't think anybody has anything to do with her choice of outfits)

Concluding her remarks, the BJP MP said, "A woman can wear whatever she wants to wear on Raksha Bandhan."

Further, Ranaut argues that an individual's personal choices cannot always be separated from the cultural context in which they are made. She stated, "How can one have such a foolish way of thinking? The aesthetic expression of any civilisation is its festival."

In response to the controversy surrounding the campaign's withdrawal, Kangana claimed that the outfit was only a small part of the problem. “The bralette was a very small part, the bigger concern was that the advertisement did not feature several elements traditionally associated with Raksha Bandhan celebrations. Like, where are the parents? Where is the home? There was no halwa, puri, God, tilak, akshat, incense or lamp—nothing,” she said.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon reacts to backlash over Raksha Bandhan ad

Kriti Sanon Raksha Bandhan ad controversy

Actor Kriti Sanon appeared in a Raksha Bandhan promotional campaign for the jewellery brand GIVA. In the video, she wore an Indo-Western outfit featuring a bralette-style blouse, a cape and a draped skirt. In the ad, she ties a rakhi to her brother and also to her pet dog.

The ad soon became the talk of social media, as netizens began pointing out that her outfit was inappropriate for the traditional festival.

Kangana Ranaut then entered the controversy and shared her views on it. The actress and BJP MP amplified the backlash by calling out the advertisement on her Instagram Stories. She criticized Sanon's outfit, asking, "Why would you tie your brother a rakhi in a bikini?" She argued that while women have many clothing choices today, festive campaigns should maintain cultural dignity.

A day later, Kriti Sanon hit back at the trolls. Taking to her Instagram, the Cocktail 2 star wrote in her Instagram Story, "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear; it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions."

She further wrote, "Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured only by her clothes. Culture and traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline."

Jewellery brand pulls down Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan ad

Following days of widespread backlash over Kriti Sanon's outfit in the advertisement, the jewellery brand took down the video from all platforms and shared a statement on the matter. It read, “We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions, and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family, and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets.”