/Jacqueliene Fernandez set to return to Cannes Film Festival 2026

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all set to return to the Cannes Film Festival in 2026. Having become a familiar face at the prestigious global event over the past few years, she is once again expected to represent India on one of the biggest stages for cinema and fashion.

The 79th edition of the festival is scheduled to be held from May 12 to 23, 2026, in France. From fashion fittings to finalising couture selections, the actor is currently curating her looks for the red carpet.

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Jacqueliene Fernandez to return on the red carpet

A source close to the development shares, "Jacqueliene’s Cannes appearances have consistently reflected her evolution as a global personality. Every year, she ensures her presence goes beyond fashion and glamour, carrying India’s representation onto an international stage with elegance and confidence. This year too, she is carefully finalising multiple looks that align with her global image while celebrating her roots."

Recognised for her contribution to cinema

Over the years, Jacqueliene has built a strong association with the Cannes Film Festival. In 2025, she was honoured by the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema initiative, where she was recognised among six global women for their contributions to cinema.

Prior to that, Jacqueliene attended Cannes in 2024, where she represented India and attended the premiere of The Substance, drawing attention for her red carpet appearances and fashion choices.

Jacqueliene's work front

With yet another Cannes outing on the horizon, all eyes are now on what Jacqueliene brings to the prestigious red carpet this year.