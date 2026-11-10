/Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar team up for Kaali Kheti, share first glimpse

Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar have unveiled their upcoming project, 'Kaali Kheti', on social media, building anticipation for its official trailer, which is scheduled to release on November 12, 2026.

Jackie Shroff announces Kaali Kheti

Jackie Shroff introduced the project through an Instagram post on his official handle.

In the post, the veteran actor is seen planting a sapling, combining his well-known environmental advocacy with the announcement of his new project.

Accompanying the image was a message in his trademark colloquial style: “Bhidu log! Mein tum logon ko kab se bolta aa raha hoon… Ped lagao, ped lagao! Lekin bhidu, iss baar sirf ped nahi lagane… kheti bhi karni hai! Aur yeh koi aam kheti nahi… yeh hai Kaali Kheti!”

Sharad Kelkar teases the project

Sharad Kelkar also shared a glimpse of the project, offering a darker hint about its narrative.

The actor posted a message that suggested a story involving secrets hidden beneath the land.

"Taiyaar ho jaiye… kyunki iss baar kahaani sirf zameen ki nahi, uske neeche dafan raazon ki hai!" he wrote.

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About Kaali Kheti

The project features an ensemble cast comprising Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar, Neha Sargam, Virendra Saxena, Shaji Choudhary and Trupti Mishra, among others.

The actors also tagged the creators and production banners Studio Black Canvas and Zero Land Production.

The makers have not yet disclosed detailed plot information or the platform on which the project will be released.



The official trailer of 'Kaali Kheti' is scheduled to arrive on November 12, 2026.