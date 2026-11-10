/'Didn't happen out of desire': Pawan Kalyan old remark about three marriages resurfaces amid separation news

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan’s personal life has come in public eye after he announced his separation from wife Anna Lezhneva after 13 years of marriage. The pair announced their separation on Monday night through a joint statement on social media.

"After sharing a significant part of our lives together, we have decided to part ways with mutual understanding and respect. Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always be our shared priority," the statement read.

This was Pawan Kalyan’s third marriage. The Telugu actor married Russian-born Anna Lezhneva in 2013 after two failed marriages.

The actor had earlier commented on his three marriages during an interview which has now resurfaced amid the news of his divorce.

Also read: Pawan Kalyan announces his separation from wife Anna Konidala

‘Wanted to remain a bachelor’

Pawan had said in an earlier interview that he did not want to get married initially.

"I wanted to remain a bachelor and go the yoga way. When I look at my life from that point, I feel is it really me? Did these things happen to me? I never planned anything. I always live the conventional way," Pawan Kalyan had said on Nandamuri Balakrishna's chat show in 2023.

During the same chat, Pawan Kalyan also opened up about his first two marriages and equation with his ex-wives.

"My first marriage was very conventional. It was arranged by elders. But not everything works out in a relationship. So, couples separate," he said.

Pawan Kalyan was married to Nandini in 1997. Their relationship ended in separation in 1999.

Pawan's second marriage was with his longtime live-in girlfriend Renu Desai.

"Even the second time, whether a difference of opinion or something... maybe there was no consensus... it was a different set of circumstances. But when these people, I mean they keep harping on three weddings... I didn't marry all three at the same time. Neither do I live with all the three together. It didn't work out for me with one person, I had to marry another. Also, it didn't happen out of desire or infatuation, they just happened. It only involves pain," he said.

Renu Desai and Pawan Kalyan parted ways in 2012. The former couple are parents to two children.

Pawan Kalyan married Anna, a Russian citizen, in 2013.

Anna has mostly stayed away from the public spotlight in the years of being married to Pawan Kalyan, and has been a source of strength to the actor as he juggled his film career and political responsibilities.

Addressing the chatter around his three marriages, Pawan Kalyan had said, "I married three times. I didn't marry three people at the same time. As it didn't go well, I had to marry thrice. I divorced and got married. But I didn't marry the three at the same time or kept them in the same house."

Renu Desai on her divorce from Pawan Kalyan

Interestingly, just a few days back, Renu Desai spoke about how she is still judged for her divorce from Pawan Kalyan.

"For Telugu people, here's something about my life. I was born only in June 1999, when I came to Badri. Before that, I didn't really have a life. That's how people do it," she said on the Vishal Talks podcast.

"It's been 14 years. Even Lord Ram was in exile, but for only 14 years. When will my exile end?" asked the actor.