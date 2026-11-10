/Who is Anna Lezhneva? All about Pawan Kalyan's third wife, love story and separation after 13 years of marriage

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva have decided to part ways after 13 years of marriage that is said to have begun on a movie set. The couple announced their separation in a joint statement on Nov. 9, 2026, saying their decision was based on mutual understanding.

They also assured their well-wishers that their children's happiness would remain their priority. While Pawan Kalyan has always been in the public eye through his film and political career, his wife has largely preferred to maintain a private life. Let's take a look at their love story.

Who is Anna Lezhneva?

Reports indicate Anna was born in Russia in 1980; she is a former model and actress linked to the Telugu film industry through her role in Teen Maar.

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan announces his separation from wife Anna Konidala

After marrying Pawan Kalyan, she became known as Anna Konidela.

Anna has largely avoided the spotlight, appearing only occasionally at public gatherings and key events beside him.

How did Pawan Kalyan meet Anna Lezhneva?

The two reportedly first encountered each other in 2011 during the making of the Telugu romantic film Teen Maar. Pawan played the lead role in the film, while Anna reportedly appeared in a brief supporting role.

According to reports, the two grew close while working together and eventually decided to take their relationship forward. Anna had also reportedly revealed during a social media interaction that Pawan was the one who proposed to her.

After dating for approximately two years, the couple exchanged wedding vows on September 30, 2013, in Hyderabad under the Special Marriage Act.

Pawan Kalyan, Anna Lezhneva Photograph: (X)

At the time, their marriage attracted considerable attention, as it was Pawan's third. The actor had previously been married to Nandini and actress Renu Desai.

Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva's children

The couple welcomed their son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich, in 2017. Anna also has a daughter, Polena Anjana Pawanova, from her previous marriage, whom Pawan adopted.

Anna's children have largely remained away from public attention. Still, she sometimes offered brief views of their family life on social media following her Instagram debut in March 2026.

Anna also shared a tough incident in one of her posts where their son Mark had a near-miss with a fire at his school in Singapore in April 2026.

Anna Lezhneva In Her Social Media Debut

In March 2026, Anna surprised the fans of Pawan Kalyan by joining Instagram. With a special message, the politician welcomed her to the platform, writing, "Wishing you the very best as you step into this space. Looking forward to your presence bringing meaningful engagement and inspiring interactions.”

Anna also explained her decision to become active on the platform, writing, “Long overdue. Feels like the right time now.”

In July 2026, she expressed her preference for being addressed as Anna Konidela instead of Anna Lezhneva, as she had adopted her husband's surname.

Pawan Kalyan's previous marriages

Before marrying Anna, Pawan Kalyan had been married twice. His first marriage was to Nandini in 1997. The two reportedly separated in 1999, although their divorce was legally finalised in 2008.