/Is Border 3 happening? Bhushan Kumar drops a major hint after the success of Border 2

Border 2 has turned out to be a massive hit at the box office. Fans loved Sunny Deol's return in the war drama, and now fans are looking forward to another chapter of the franchise. Recently, producer Bhushan Kumar has created a buzz on social media after hinting that Border 3 is on the cards.

Border 3 confirmed?

While, there has been no official announcement regarding Border 3, Bhushan Kumar has reportedly confirmed that the franchise will move forward.

"Obviously, it is such a big franchise. If you bring something back after almost 30 years and it is getting so much love, we will definitely take it forward," Bhushan Kumar told Hindustan Times when asked about the third installment.

He further revealed that when the third film takes shape, it will once again be in a collaboration between Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta’s JP Films, the same banners behind Border 2.

"We are doing a joint venture with his company and my company. He'll be directing, and it will be something new. Border 3 will happen in due course," he said. However, the project is currently at a very early stage, and the director has yet to be finalised.

Kumar also clarified that Border3 will not go on floors immediately, as he has a new project with director Anurag Singh in line. "We will continue what we were discussing even before Border 2 came into the picture. Now is the time for that. The next film will be on those lines," he said.

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, the sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 iconic war film Border stars Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty in the lead alongside Sunny Deol. The film also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh in key roles.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and Krishan Kumar, and is inspired by the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Released on January 23, the film's total net collection in India is reportedly around Rs 199.5 crore.