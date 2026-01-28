/Dhurandhar OTT release? Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster to stream on Netflix

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar took the box office by storm. After shattering several box office records and becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, the movie is reportedly set to arrive on OTT. So those who missed the film in theatres can finally watch it now.

Released in theatres on 5 Dec, Dhurandhar had a slow start despite all the buzz and star power. However, the film slowly and steadily became the talk of the town, with major credit going to Akshaye Khanna’s performance as Rehman Dakait. The strong word of mouth proved to be highly beneficial for the movie.

Dhurandhar’ OTT release: When and where will the movie stream?

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar was the box office phenomenon Bollywood had been waiting for. After a two-month theatrical run, the movie is reportedly set to release on Netflix, the film’s official digital partner.

While the official date has not been announced yet, reports suggest that the movie will stream on 30 Jan after completing its eight-week theatrical window.

The OTT release of Dhurandhar will help it reach a wider audience across India and globally, further boosting the film’s buzz and building anticipation for its sequel.

Dhurandhar: Everything you need to know about the movie

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the espionage drama received mixed reviews from critics but garnered an overwhelmingly positive response from audiences, who praised the performances and gripping storyline.

While Dhurandhar is a film many are already familiar with, for those who aren’t, the story revolves around a mission called ‘’Dhurandhar,” set up by the Indian government.

As part of the plan, an undercover agent, Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh), under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari, is sent to Lyari Town in Karachi to infiltrate terror operations in the neighbouring country. During the anti-terror mission, he soon comes into contact with Rehman, one of the most feared goons in the area, earns his trust, and becomes his close aide.

In the film, R. Madhavan plays Ajay Sanyal, a senior intelligence officer who is the mastermind behind the entire operation, while Khanna essays the role of gangster Dakait.

Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun play SP Chaudhary Aslam, ISI Major Iqbal, and Yalina, respectively.

What will Dhurandhar 2 be about?

Dhurandhar 2 is set to release on March 19 and will explore the backstory of Jaskirat Singh, detailing how and why he was chosen for the undercover mission. As per reports, the film has received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and is officially titled Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.

