/Rang De Basanti: Makers organise special screening to celebrate 20 Years; director and Aamir Khan to attend

Rang De Basanti, released on January 26, 2006, completed 20 years of its theatrical release on this Republic Day. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film went on to become a cult classic and still holds a special place in fans' hearts even after two decades.

Special screening

To relive the powerful storytelling and modern patriotism of the film, the makers have decided to organise a special private screening of Rang De Basanti. To celebrate the milestone, the cast and crew of the movie will be present at the anniversary screening, reportedly planned on January 30 in Mumbai.

Aamir Khan and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra to attend

As per reports, director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Aamir Khan will attend the screening, and other lead casts, including Siddharth Suryanarayan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoo,r and Atul Kulkarni are also expected to be present.

About Rang De Basanti

Featuring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Siddharth Suryanarayan, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Anupam Kher, and Atul Kulkarni, the timeless film portrayed a fearless narrative and spoke on topics like corruption, responsibility, and civic awakening. Fans also loved the performances of the actors.

The story revolves around a group of carefree friends whose lives turn upside down after they start working on a documentary about India’s freedom fighters.

As they learn more about the revolutionaries from the past, they begin to find out about corruption and injustice in the present, leading those youngsters to take a stand.

Awards and achievements