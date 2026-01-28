/Spirit: Sandeep Reddy Vanga to wrap up Prabhas starrer shoot in 95 days? Here's what report says

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, starring Prabhas, is once again making headlines after new reports claim that the big-budget film has an unusual filming schedule. Featuring Triptii Dimri in the female lead, the makers are reportedly planning to wrap up the entire shoot in just 95 days.

Spirit shooting schedule

As per a Pinkvilla report, the director has planned the film’s schedule in such a way that shooting can be completed within this fixed timeframe. Vanga has reportedly charted every phase of the filming in detail, leaving almost no room for delays. However, there has been no official confirmation about the report yet.

Who is the antagonist?

Fans are also speculating about who is going to play the antagonist in the film. As per a report by Great Andhra, Telugu actor Gopichand has been approached for the role and may have already been locked by the makers to play the villain. Although the makers have yet to confirm it.

Gopichand has earlier shared his wish to play negative roles if he is offered good scripts.

Spirit's release date out

The makers have recently confirmed the release date of Spirit through social media. The action drama is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on March 5, 2027.

Earlier, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial was expected to arrive in 2026, but it was reportedly postponed due to its extensive shoot and post-production. Meanwhile, Prabhas also has Fauzi and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD in the line.

About Spirit

Alongside Prabhas as an IPS officer and Triptii Dimri as the female lead, the high-octane cop action drama also stars Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj. The plot details are yet to be revealed.